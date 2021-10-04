Rutgers Football still in bowl projections heading into week six
Despite losing their last two games, most projections still have Rutgers Football making a bowl game in 2021 and that would go a long way in helping to speed up the rebuilding of the program.
Currently four writers from around the country have them in their weekly bowl projections heading into week six.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
College Football News Staff: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Mark Schlabach of ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College
Action Network: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday Tradition: Quick Lane Bowl vs. vs. Western Michigan
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board