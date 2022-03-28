Rutgers Football spring practice notebook after four sessions

“I mentioned today in the team meeting that the competitive level is going up and has gone up every step of the way. That’s the way it’s going to be. What was good enough a year ago is not anymore. You won’t play at Rutgers if that’s how you perform. If that doesn’t happen, then we’re not going to get better. It has to get better.”

“It was good. We had just shells on Thursday and full pads today," head coach Greg Schiano said on Saturday. "A lot of energy. No live work, but good work.

The Rutgers football is entering the third week of spring practice. This past Thursday, the Scarlet Knights got back to work after a week "off" from spring break.

The defensive has the potential to do some all-around damage with the guys that are back on the interior such as Ifeanyi Maijeh, Kyonte Hamilton, and Mayan Ahanotu, ends like Aaron Lewis and Mohamed Toure, and a slew if younger players itching to see the field. The unit from left to right is getting stronger, and that includes backups.

“I’m encouraged, but we haven’t done anything yet. They’re good-looking guys that work really hard, but ask me next Tuesday after we scrimmage on Saturday," Schiano said. "This is all good and you can see flashes, but until you play a game, it’s hard to tell.

“There is depth, you’re right. There are some good, young prospects on the d-line. Coach Marquise Watson is doing a great job with those guys. He’s bringing them along. There’s great camaraderie. You can see they are having fun. I think we have some good defensive prospects on the defensive front.”

Sticking with the defense, Rutgers lost linebackers Drew Singleton, Olakunle Fatukasi, Tyshon Fogg, and Tyreek Maddox-Williams who played in a combined 188 games in their collegiate careers. Looking to step in at middle linebacker is Tyreem Powell. The Vineland native saw action in 13 games as a second-year freshman in 2021 with three starts.

“He works really hard and he’s really gifted," Schiano said. "He’s in the competition for the MIKE linebacker spot and in our defense the MIKE makes the calls. You have to be a leader there to do that and he’s making progress. If you remember he did that when he had his opportunities. He stepped up. The next step is to be a full-time player. It’s there for him and now he has to go take it.”

At defensive back, two guys making moves are Shaquan Loyal and Desmond Igbinosun. As true freshman last fall, Igbinosun played in seven games with his most extensive on-field time being in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Loyal participated in six contests. He also played the most snaps of the year against Wake Forest.

“[They're doing] very well. I think those two guys you mentioned have a chance to contribute in a big way," Schiano said. "They’re both talented players, so as they learn the scheme, again, coach (Drew) Lascari and coach (Joe) Harasymiak, those guys are doing a good job and (Mark) Orphey is working with the corners. I’m excited. I’m enjoying the way the defense is coming together. It’s interesting.”

Earlier this month, Schiano brought in Orphey to coach up the cornerbacks and Lascari, who was already on staff for the previous four years, is coaching the safeties.

“Drew has done an incredible job. I’ve known Drew for a long time. He’s an accomplished coach. He’s been a head coach. It was a matter of when not if as far as I was concerned," Schiano said. "Coach Orphey came highly recommended. We had a long, extensive interview here. A few days, and when it’s a guy you don't know, you need that. I was so impressed. He’s done a good job and I like his temperament and the way he handles the coaches and the players. I’m feeling comfortable with this staff. We’ve got a bunch of committed guys who are vertically aligned. It’s something that excites me.”

The offensive side the main talking point is the quarterbacks. Noah Vedral, Evan Simon, and Gavin Wimsatt are battling it out for the starting job.

"Consistently inconsistent," Schiano said on how they are performing. "They’ve flashed at times, but we’ve done some things that to me are a lack of focus like throwing off their back foot. You can’t do that. Every possession and every play has got to be like gold. You have to respect the play. They haven’t done that well as a group.”

The wide receivers are stepping up on the team which bodes well come the season.

"The receivers are doing a nice job," Schiano said. "It think (new position coach) Damiere Shaw is really doing a nice job of teaching some new techniques and we got some new things in schematically that are going to be a big help. As a group I think are doing a nice job."

At running back, Aaron Young got banged up in the bowl game, but he is still out. Meanwhile, Kyle Monangai and Jamier Wright-Collins and others are getting reps.

“Aaron is expected back, but not this spring," Schiano said. "He’ll be ready for training camp.”