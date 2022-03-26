Wide receivers, including newcomer Sean Ryan, coming along for Rutgers

"Isaiah is coming on. He's always made spectacular catches, but this game isn't about flashes, it's about consistency. If you can have the consistency with those flashes, now you're a big time player."

"Youngblood, I think about three quarters of the way through the season last year made a really big move," Schiano said. "Bowl game he was as good as he was all year. He's picked right up. If he can continue to improve this spring, he's got a chance to be a good receiver in the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights also added Taj Harris from Syracuse and Sean Ryan from West Virginia by way of the transfer portal during the offseason, and both are expected to come in right away and help lift the offense. There are also a number of younger other receivers in the program who are biding for playing time.

After practice No. 1 at the beginning of March, Schiano talked about Chris Long's switch from cornerback back to wide receiver where he was one of the best if not the best at the position as a senior at Willingboro High School down in South Jersey in 2019. Shameen Jones is back for his extra sixth season, Brandon Sanders and Isaiah Washington are also back as is Joshua Youngblood, who racked up 135 all-purpose yards in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl this past December.

"The receivers are doing a nice job," Schiano said. "It think (new position coach) Damiere Shaw is really doing a nice job of teaching some new techniques and we got some new things in schematically that are going to be a big help. As a group I think are doing a nice job."

It won't be easy as Melton was a versatile weapon who is likely to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft next month, but head football coach Greg Schiano is encouraged with what he's seen from the unit through four practices this spring.

Rutgers will have to replace the production of Bo Melton, the team's leading receiver the last couple of years, in 2022.

Saturday, one of the latest additions, Ryan, spoke with TKR and other media members as the second week of spring practice wrapped up on why he chose to come Rutgers for his final collegiate campaign.

"Practice No. 4, it's been amazing," said Ryan, who just before the interview began told the reporters 'great afternoon'. "It's good to see the defense that we have and move around. I know a bunch of guys on the team, and to see those guys and to play with them and make plays, it's essential to me. The energy is great, I love the team, I love the culture, and like how we're approaching things these spring.

"I loved the university in general and like I said, I had teammates I played with previously here. With the way they were excelling in their careers and how they were getting taken care of, I saw that for myself."

Ryan, who went to Erasmus Hall in New York for high school, joins other EHall alums at Rutgers in Christian Izien, Kessawn Abraham, Moses Walker, and Aron Cruickshank. Others have come through the program in recent years, too.

"At EHall, they do a great job of teaching us the college way before we there," Ryan said. "They kind of understand with our talent we have the opportunity to play big time college football. We grew up with that winning culture and leadership, so being able to come here and translate those same things, the guys that were here already laid the foundation for me to come here and continue that."

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder made 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2018 at Temple before tallying 69 grabs for 882 yards with three touchdowns in 29 games for the Mountaineers.

Being a veteran, Ryan is just hoping to improve not only himself but the whole team this spring.

"For me right now, having done through a lot of springs, I think it's a time for me be as creative as possible and see what works and what doesn't and give the team the best look as possible," he said. "We're all here to get better. I want to be as crafty as possible and go as hard as I can making sure everyone gets better. I want to go to sleep at night knowing I got my teammate better."

Ryan is building a bond with coach Shaw and he told TKR that the two are really hitting it off.

"Coach Shaw is an amazing guy. I told him nobody has coached me harder than him. He's the most energetic coach I've ever had," Ryan said. "He's running around everywhere. Every period he's always tired. He coaches you on every little detail. We're building a great relationship, and I have a lot of love for coach Shaw. We're looking forward to both having big years especially for us both being first year guys here."

One thing that has stood out to Ryan since being at Rutgers is how the hard the coaches coach, but he knows it is for good reason.

"Just the way they treat their guys," Ryan said. "I feel like every position coach is hands on with their guys and knows what's going on their lives outside of football. We all have good relationships on and off the field and they coach us hard. We understand touch love. I enjoy that."

Spring practice is a time for quarterbacks and the wide receiver to build chemistry, and that is exactly what is taking place. Ryan has been working with all the signal callers even when they don't have practice.

"I enjoy all of the quarterbacks," Ryan said. "They all bring something to the table. We're all year on scholarship. We connect on the weekends when we don't have practice and we all build chemistry with everyone. It's always next man up in football, so you have to build those connections."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

