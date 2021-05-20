Special teams are often where games can be won and lost and seasons can be made or broken. It’s overlooked by offense and defense but is arguably just as important as those two facets of the game.

In 2020, Rutgers special teams showed a ton of promise especially in the return game where they led the Big Ten averaging 24.9 yards per kick return. They also returned two kicks for touchdowns both thanks to Aron Cruickshank. On punt returns, they weren’t as explosive but were still pretty darn good, averaging 9.9 yards per return while housing one thanks to Bo Melton and some nifty play design.

