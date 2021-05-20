Last season, Rutgers’ secondary overall struggled for most of the season. Through their nine game season, the Scarlet Knights’ allowed 245.4 yards per game which ranked 81st in the country and 11th in the Big Ten. In their nine games, opposing offenses passed for 230+ yards in seven of nine, 250+ yards in five of nine, and 300+ yards in three of nine.There were some bright spots in the secondary but for the most part, as the stats tell, it was a year to mostly forget.

In 2021, there is no doubt that improvement is needed if the defense and the program as a whole is going to take a step forward. The good news for the secondary is entering 2021, as there is a bit of experience returning. The bad news is they did see one big loss in the secondary and their depth remains unproven at this juncture. The one big loss is Brendon White, who left for the NFL. He went undrafted in this year’s NFL Draft but ended up signing a free agent deal with the New York Jets. He recorded 38 tackles last season with one interception, and one pass deflection.

