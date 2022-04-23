Rutgers football spring game stats, quotes, and recap

Did you have something better to do on Friday than head out to Piscataway and check out the Rutgers football team in its annual Scarlet-White Game at SHI Stadium?

Sixth-year senior quarterback Noah Vedral engineered a touchdown drive for Scarlet on the opening possession of the game that started on the 25-yard line. He capped it by throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Taj Harris. Vedral, who saw playing time for both Scarlet and White, was a total 9-for-16 for 119 yards and the score. He found receiver Shameen Jones for a long gain of 49 yards.

Gavin Wimsatt, the early enrollee who came to Rutgers after playing in two high school games last fall, scored on his first opportunity as well. He connected with receiver Sean Ryan for a 26-yard pass, and then finished his opening drive with a short 1-yard pass to running back Kyle Monangai.

Evan Simon got a lot of work behind center as well and went 12-for-19 for 109 yards and an interception. Austin Albericci and Gavin Rupp saw some playing time also.

"I think it was very similar to what I thought all spring. I thought it was really good at times and then inconsistent at times," head coach Greg Schiano said of the quarterback play. "We need to have a great summer. And you know, the hard thing about spring is you're on, you're off, you're on, you're off. These guys in the summertime, they throw with each other every day on their own, and that's really where the formulation of the chemistry I think occurs. No coaches, just them, running the show. We'll take a little jump here into recruiting and some other things. But I really am excited about this group going into the training camp part of our preparation, because they are young and they are hungry and they have got a lot to learn but they are really trying to learn it. That's exciting for a coach."

Harris and Ryan, the two transfer wide outs that the Scarlet Knights brought in during the offseason, made an immediate impact.

Ryan had four catches for 48 yards while Harris had five catches for 49 yards and the touchdown. Christian Dremel also had two catches for 43 yards, Isaiah Washington made a grab for 15, Jones tallied 67 yards on three catches, and Joshua Youngblood had two catches for 29 yards. Ahmirr Robinson chipped in with a catch for 19 yards as well.

"I think they are really going to help us," Schiano said of Harris and Ryan. "You know, they come in, they join Shameen, and then a host of other guys. We lose a really fine player in Bo as he leaves for the NFL. And I think it's really important that what we did through the portal, supplementing what we already have here. We have some young receivers that are going to be really good but they make take a little while to get there. To have some experienced guys on the squad now that, helps a lot."

Before Vedral's touchdown pass to Harris, running back Al-Shadee Salaam made his presence known with a 37-yard run on the third play of the game. Salaam ran through the hole, got behind his blockers, and almost got into the open field for good.

Salaam had five rushes for 71 yards. With Aaron Young out this spring, Salaam got a chance to really step up and he did alongside Monangai and Jamier Wright-Collins.

"Haven't seen a lot of him because he was redshirting and had some injuries at the end of the year, but he's very talented guy. Really talented," Schiano said. "Fast, explosive, and we just have to make sure we find ways to get him involved. And he's going to earn those touches. I think between he and Kyle; Kyle I thought had a really good night as well running the football. You know, we'll get Aaron back and you have some depth there. That's Ja; if he can stay healthy, Ja has a chance to really compete there, too. So I like our running back room. It's just going to be fine tuning it and really learning the little details of playing the position."

The offensive line will remain a work in progress and there will be tight competition through the summer and in training camp, but one guy that has stuck out is Ireland Brown. Brown, who switched over from defense last season and ended up starting at guard, moved to center during the spring. He won the Mark Mills Award as the most improved offensive player.

"Ireland started the spring at guard. After four practices, we made the move to center. We just thought that he had that kind of fast twitch, and he does," Schiano said. "I mean, I think he can be as good as he wants to be. He really improved quite a bit. He did a good job the first four practices but from practice five on, he really picked it up. You know, centers, people kind of take it for granted, especially in a shotgun offense. They just take that snap for granted. Well, that's not the easiest thing in the world. If that's all you had to do, it's easy. But you have to snap it, and then you have to block somebody, and that other guy doesn't have to snap it. He just has to get off on ball. It's really a lot harder than people think. So you've really got to be a pretty good athlete to do it, and with he and Gus, I think we have some good depth at the position now."