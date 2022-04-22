Takeaways & observations from Rutgers Football's Scarlet-White spring game

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Noah Vedral got the first crack at running the White team to begin the game, and he went 3-for-3 for 38 yards. He capped the drive that started at its own 25-yard with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Taj Harris. On the first Scarlet drive, Gavin Wimsatt, who should be in high school still, threw a dart across the field to Sean Ryan. He then later tossed a short 1-yard touchdown to Kyle Monangai. Both quarterbacks were in command on their first possessions. Wimsatt did throw an interception in the second quarter on a pass that sailed a bit high over the hands of a receiver and into the arms of DB Damon Matthews.

Running backs: With Aaron Young not playing, Al-Shadee Salaam and Kyle Monangai got the bulk of the work. Salaam used his speed for an early 37-yard gain. He almost got away for a touchdown. Monangai ran hard in his first turn and had a 31-yard rush and scored through the air. The Don Bosco Prep product was impressive throughout the night and showed off his wiggle and toughness. Jamier Wright-Collins used his state championship high jumping skills by hurdling a defender in the second quarter. He gained 10-yards on the reception. Salaam looks like he can be a playmaker.

Wide receivers: Right away transfers Harris and Ryan made an impact, and it seems like they will play a lot this year in their first year with the Scarlet Knights. Harris caught a touchdown on a tough grab, and Ryan caught a pass sprinting across the field for a 26-yard gain on the two players' first drives. Harris was constantly open all game long. It is worth pointing out that defenses called were vanilla, but still, Harris was able to beat coverage. The same goes for Ryan. During the spring, Joshua Youngblood declared himself 110% after being banged up last year. Youngblood and even Christian Dremel looked good on Friday night as well.

Tight ends: Don't sleep on Matt Alaimo. Alaimo is an experienced player, and he can be somewhat of a safety valve. He made a sweet one-handed grab in the first quarter, and then made another tough catch on an RPO from Wimsatt. Alaimo was the recipient of the Frank R. Burns spring award.

Offensive line: There was a play in the second quarter that saw Vedral have heat in his face in a matter of moments. It appears there was a miscommunication of some sort as freshman lineman Kwabena Asamoah pointed to himself and patted his chest running off the field. The unit did a solid job of opening lanes for the running backs and providing protection for the quarterbacks. Willie Tyler, JD DiRenzo, Ireland Brown, Curtis Dunlap and others led the way.