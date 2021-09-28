Rutgers Football solidly in bowl projections heading into week five
Rutgers Football is receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll for the first time since October 2014.
This is a huge step in the right direction for a Scarlet Knights program that has been struggling over the past few years before Greg Schiano’s return to the banks.
The next step for Rutgers would be to make a bowl game and a lot of the top writers around the country have them solidly in their bowl projections heading into week five.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
College Football News Staff: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
Kyle Bonagua of ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College
Mark Schlabach of ESPN: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Buffalo
Action Network: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday Tradition: Quick Lane Bowl vs. vs. Western Michigan
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board