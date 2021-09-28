Rutgers Football solidly in bowl projections heading into week five

Rutgers Football is receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll for the first time since October 2014.

This is a huge step in the right direction for a Scarlet Knights program that has been struggling over the past few years before Greg Schiano’s return to the banks.

The next step for Rutgers would be to make a bowl game and a lot of the top writers around the country have them solidly in their bowl projections heading into week five.

