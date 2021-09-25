Rutgers Football set to face B1G test on Saturday against No. 19 Michigan
Rutgers Football is 3-0 for the first time since the 2012 season, but this weekend they will face their biggest test yet as they head to the Big House to take on the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines as they open Big Ten conference play.
Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup.
WHEN: Saturday at 3:30 EST, ABC
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Michigan Wolverines
WHERE: The Big House -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
THE SKINNY: McNamara is an accurate passer from inside and outside the pocket who does a good job of protecting the football when going through his progressions. McNamara is a fluid passer with an ability to stay in rhythm despite the pass rush that he is dealing with inside the pocket. He understands where to go with the football in his pre- and post-snap reads.
THE SKINNY: Corum is an all-around running back who can be a downhill player and an elusive runner getting outside on the edge of defenses. Corum thrives hitting the hole with his initial burst and quickness he possesses. He has the patience to allow holes to develop while reading and react based on the flow of the defensive front. A consistent pass catcher from time to time out of the backfield is what makes Corum a three-down back for the Michigan offense.
THE SKINNY: Ross is the leader for the Wolverine defense and is a fundamentally sound tackler but is an extremely instinctive defensive player. He understands how to read the keys based off the offensive lineman to make instant plays at the line of scrimmage in the ground game. He’s a sideline-to-sideline player with a constant motor on the field in which it's contagious for the rest of the defense.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 3-0 / Wins against Northern Illinois, Washington and Western Michigan
SERIES HISTORY: This week's game between Rutgers and Michigan will be the eighth ever matchup between the two schools, with the Wolverines leading the series 6-1. The Scarlet Knights lone win in the series came back in 2014 when Kemoko Turay made a signature game winning field goal block.
