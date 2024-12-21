Rutgers Football lands Charlotte Transfer Tight End Colin Weber

Weber is listed at 6-foot-4, 255-pounds prospect and hails from Hopkins, Michigan where he played at Hopkins High School before enrolling at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Rutgers Football has added another Transfer Portal addition of the offseason today as former Charlotte Tight End Colin Weber has announced his commitment to the program over the likes of Illinois and Indiana per a source.

Out of high school, Weber was ranked as a 5.4, two-star prospect and chose the 49ers over offers from the likes of Air Force, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Fordham, Lehigh and South Dakota.

Moving on to his time at Charlotte, Weber has been a productive receiver as he led the Niners in receptions in 2023 and finished second in receiving yards when he totaled 34 catches for 362 yards.This past season he saw those numbers dip a bit, hauling in 21 catches for 213 yards.

According to PFF, he graded out as one of the best tight ends in the nation for 2023, finishing with an overall grade of 81.2, which ranked eighth overall out of 477 qualifying tight ends. He also earned an 87.8 receiving grade, 77.2 pass blocking grade and 60.8 run blocking grade in 2023.

Again this past season he saw those grades slip a bit, putting up a 57.9 overall grade (222nd out of 487 qualifying TEs), a 59.4 receiving grade, a 65.1 pass blocking grade and a 57.4 run blocking grade. However the team as a whole wasn't all that great, as the 49ers ended up firing their HC in Biff Poggi in the middle of the season.

Weber has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.