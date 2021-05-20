Rutgers Football's recruiting class now ranked sixth in the country
The Rutgers Football program's hot streak on the recruiting trail has continued today, as the Scarlet Knights have now landed their 12th verbal commitment this recruiting cycle.
With Rutgers latest addition of Rivals100 prospect Jacob Allen, the Scarlet Knights recruiting class has jumped from No. 11 to No. 6 in the country.
This is another big win for for head coach Greg Schiano and staff, as this year's class has the potential to be the highest ranked football recruiting class in program history. The highest ranked class ever for the Scarlet Knights came back in 2012 when the Knights finished with the number 24 overall class in the country.
This year's the Scarlet Knights recruiting class is led by six four-star recruits in QB Gavin Wimsatt, RB Samuel Brown, WR Amarion Brown, DL Kenny Fletcher, LB Anthony Johnson and the program's newest commit in offensive tackle Jacob Allen.
|TEAM
|COMMITS
|TOTAL POINTS
|
1. Ohio State
|
12
|
1,868
|
2. LSU
|
13
|
1,801
|
3. Georgia
|
12
|
1,760
|
4. Notre Dame
|
13
|
1,398
|
5. Oklahoma
|
9
|
1,228
|
6. Rutgers
|
12
|
1,142
|
7. Penn State
|
10
|
1,091
|
8. Kentucky
|
10
|
1,027
|
9. Florida State
|
9
|
1,023
|
10. Texas
|
8
|
1,016
