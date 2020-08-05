 Rutgers Football's new look schedule for the 2020 season
Rutgers Football's new-look schedule for the 2020 season

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The Big Ten released the 2020 football schedule on Wednesday morning which includes a 10-game slate with two bye weeks starting on Sept. 3-5.

Below you can find the entire schedule from the Big Ten Conference along with a slightly more in-depth look at the Rutgers Football schedule.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2020 Football Schedule
DATE OPPNENT SITE

September 3-5th

Nebraska Cornhuskers

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, New Jersey)

September 12th

@ Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio Stadium

(Columbus, Ohio)

September 19th

@ Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Stadium

(College Park, Maryland)

September 26th

Michigan Wolverines

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, New Jersey)

October 3rd

Penn State Nittany Lions

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, New Jersey)

October 10th

BYE WEEK


October 17th

@ Purdue Boilermakers

Ross-Ade Stadium

(West Lafayette, Indiana)

October 24th

@ Michigan State Spartans

Spartan Stadium

(East Lansing, Michigan)

October 31st

Indiana Hoosiers

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, New Jersey)

November 7th

Illinois Fighting Illini

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, New Jersey)

November 14th

BYE WEEK


November 21st

@ Wisconsin Badgers

Camp Randall Stadium

(Madison, Wisconsin)

November 28th

BYE WEEK


December 5th

Big Ten Football Championship

Lucas Oil Stadium

(Indianapolis, Indiana)

