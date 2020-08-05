Rutgers Football's new-look schedule for the 2020 season
The Big Ten released the 2020 football schedule on Wednesday morning which includes a 10-game slate with two bye weeks starting on Sept. 3-5.
Below you can find the entire schedule from the Big Ten Conference along with a slightly more in-depth look at the Rutgers Football schedule.
|DATE
|OPPNENT
|SITE
|
September 3-5th
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, New Jersey)
|
September 12th
|
Ohio Stadium
(Columbus, Ohio)
|
September 19th
|
Maryland Stadium
(College Park, Maryland)
|
September 26th
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, New Jersey)
|
October 3rd
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, New Jersey)
|
October 10th
|
BYE WEEK
|
|
October 17th
|
Ross-Ade Stadium
(West Lafayette, Indiana)
|
October 24th
|
Spartan Stadium
(East Lansing, Michigan)
|
October 31st
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, New Jersey)
|
November 7th
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, New Jersey)
|
November 14th
|
BYE WEEK
|
|
November 21st
|
Camp Randall Stadium
(Madison, Wisconsin)
|
November 28th
|
BYE WEEK
|
|
December 5th
|
Big Ten Football Championship
|
Lucas Oil Stadium
(Indianapolis, Indiana)
--------------------------------------------------------------
