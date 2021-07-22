Rutgers Football's Bo Melton named to Biletnikoff Award watchlist

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

Last year Rutgers Football wide receiver Bo Melton had to wait until the middle of the season to be named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. However this season Melton was named to the watchlist before the season even started as the full list was announced on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award has been given out annually since 1994 and has annually been given to college football's most outstanding wide receiver as adjudged by the Tallahassee QB Club Foundation, Inc.

The recent recipients of the award include Alabama's Devonte Smith, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma State's James Washington and Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook.

Last season Melton was arguably the top offensive weapon for the Scarlet Knights offense as he made 47 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns. He also had six rushes for 69 yards and two more scores.

