Rutgers Football's Aron Cruickshank named to Hornung Award watchlist

Another Rutgers Football player was named to a preseason award watchlist as wide receiver / kick returner Aron Cruickshank was named to the preseason watchlist for the Paul Hornung award watch list.

The Hornung Award has been given out annually since 2010 and has been given to college football's most versatile player.

Some of the recent recipients of the award include Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr., Purdue's Rondale Moore and Penn State's Saquan Barkley.

These honors should come as no surprise as Cruickshank showed off some of his unique skillsets last season, hauling in 37 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown along with two kick returns for touchdowns.

