Rutgers Football roster updates heading into Northwestern game

Rutgers Football is all set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats today at Noon in Evanston, Illinois on Ryan Field. However before that game starts TKR has confirmed some notable news about the roster heading into today's game.

-- Freshmen cornerbacks Malachi "Max" Melton and Chris Long are back from suspension and the two are expected to be active today against Northwestern. Below is the full statement from head coach Greg Schiano on the reinstatement.

“Chris Long and Max Melton have been reinstated to the team. Upon gathering all the available information, we believed that now was the appropriate time for their return.”

-- Wide Receiver Aron Cruickshank is out for today's game.

-- Wide Receiver Bo Melton is dressed and will play in today's game.

-- Offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal is dressed and will likely play.

