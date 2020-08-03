 Rutgers Football reveals new uniforms for the 2020 season
The Rutgers football program has always added some tweaks every year to its uniforms ever since the Scarlet Knights signed a partnership with Adidas in 2017. Here's the first look at what the uniforms will look like in 2020.

