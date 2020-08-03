Rutgers Football reveals new uniforms for the 2020 season
The Rutgers football program has always added some tweaks every year to its uniforms ever since the Scarlet Knights signed a partnership with Adidas in 2017. Here's the first look at what the uniforms will look like in 2020.
Sometimes you have to go back to look forward. It’s time! #CHOP pic.twitter.com/n6625L67wj— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) August 3, 2020
