Rutgers Football RB Gabe Winowich enters the Transfer Portal

He will have four years of eligibility remaining after not playing as a true freshman.

Sophomore running back Gabe Winowich will enter the portal after one season with the team. Winowich did not see game action in 2024 but was rated as a three-star recruit and one of the Scarlet Knights' highest-rated recruits in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back originally hailed from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and played the start of his high school career at Detroit Country Day School. He first earned an offer from Rutgers and former running backs coach Andrew Aurich in April of 2022 before visiting.

Winowich committed to Rutgers in January of 2023, becoming the second commit of the class. A month later, quarterback AJ Surace committed to the Scarlet Knights as the class signal-caller.

That summer, Winowich announced a surprise move, transferring to Notre Dame High School (NJ) for his senior year, uniting him with Surace and putting him closer to Rutgers before making it to campus. The two visited campus nearly every weekend during the fall, and arrived on campus in the winter of 2024.

The duo had a strong senior campaign, as Winowich ran for 1,161 yards and 15 touchdowns and helped lead the Irish to a 10-1 record and a state playoff appearance.

Winowich ranked as Rivals' 10th-best player in the state of New Jersey in the 2024 class, and the 35th-ranked athlete nationally.

He was one of nine running backs on Rutgers' spring roster, and heads into the transfer portal with four years to play after a standout high-school career as a former blue-chip athlete.