Advertisement
Published Apr 18, 2025
TKR POD: Four-Star Rutgers OL Jaelyne Matthews Enters Transfer Portal
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Richie break down the entrance of freshman OT Jaelyne Matthews to the transfer portal (1:30). They then break down what Dave Brock had to say at his presser yesterday (11:00) before discussing transfer portal scoops in hoops and football (16:00).

There is also still time to join the TKR Rutgers NFL Draft Challenge, with 1st prize getting their choice of a Rutgers rookie NFL jersey! (https://forms.gle/8AaGYtruqJZaPeKa7)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement