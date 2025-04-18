TKR POD: Four-Star Rutgers OL Jaelyne Matthews Enters Transfer Portal

Mike and Richie break down the entrance of freshman OT Jaelyne Matthews to the transfer portal (1:30). They then break down what Dave Brock had to say at his presser yesterday (11:00) before discussing transfer portal scoops in hoops and football (16:00).

There is also still time to join the TKR Rutgers NFL Draft Challenge, with 1st prize getting their choice of a Rutgers rookie NFL jersey! (https://forms.gle/8AaGYtruqJZaPeKa7)