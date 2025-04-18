Rutgers Baseball versus Minnesota Series Preview

Rutgers is back home again for another weekend of Big Ten baseball, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers come to town for a three-game series. The Scarlet Knights currently have a record of 17-20 on the year, with a 6-9 record in Big Ten play. On the flip side, the Golden Gophers are 18-17 on the season, with a 5-10 record in conference play. With that being said, here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series.

TV/STREAM/WHEN/WHERE....

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers STREAM: BTN+ WHERE: Bainton Field (1,500) -- West Lafayette, Indiana WHEN.... GAME ONE: Friday at 6:00pm ET GAME TWO: Saturday at 3:00pm ET GAME THREE: Sunday at 1:00pm ET

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS....

(Photo by Minnesota Athletics)

Minnesota will look to improve their conference record on the road against Rutgers this weekend, as they currently sport a 7-5 record on the road. The program is led by head coach Ty McDevitt, who’s in his first season at the helm. The Golden Gophers pitching staff will also be led by their junior right-handed pitcher Joe Sperry, who's a USC-Lancaster transfer and has been a quality addition to the staff. This weekend will mark his first ever DI start, but he has made a team-high fourteen appearances on the year. Sperry has posted a 3-0 record with a 4.06 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, one save, and 25 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched so far this season. On Saturday, sophomore right-handed pitcher Kyle Remington will get the nod for Minnesota. He has made 10 appearances and nine starts and posted a 1-5 record to go along with a 4.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. The team has not yet announced their starting pitcher for the series finale on Sunday. At the plate, the Golden Gophers are considered a bottom-tier offense in the Big Ten Conference, ranking14th in team batting average and also have the fourth-most team strikeouts in the B1G as well. Junior outfielder Drew Berkland has been one of the highlights for the hitters, slashing .304/.410/.585 with 41 hits, high doubles, ten home runs, 41 RBIs, and a team-high .995 OPS. Junior infielder Easton Richter has also been very productive for Minnesota this season, slashing .291/.381/.583 with 37 hits, six doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and a .964 OPS. Two other Golden Gophers to watch in the series are Parker Knoll and Weber Neels.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS....

