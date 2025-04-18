Rutgers Baseball versus Minnesota Series Preview

Rutgers is back home again for another weekend of Big Ten baseball, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers come to town for a three-game series.
The Scarlet Knights currently have a record of 17-20 on the year, with a 6-9 record in Big Ten play. On the flip side, the Golden Gophers are 18-17 on the season, with a 5-10 record in conference play.
With that being said, here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
TV/STREAM/WHEN/WHERE....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
STREAM: BTN+
WHERE: Bainton Field (1,500) -- West Lafayette, Indiana
WHEN....
GAME ONE: Friday at 6:00pm ET
GAME TWO: Saturday at 3:00pm ET
GAME THREE: Sunday at 1:00pm ET
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS....
Minnesota will look to improve their conference record on the road against Rutgers this weekend, as they currently sport a 7-5 record on the road. The program is led by head coach Ty McDevitt, who’s in his first season at the helm.
The Golden Gophers pitching staff will also be led by their junior right-handed pitcher Joe Sperry, who's a USC-Lancaster transfer and has been a quality addition to the staff. This weekend will mark his first ever DI start, but he has made a team-high fourteen appearances on the year. Sperry has posted a 3-0 record with a 4.06 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, one save, and 25 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched so far this season.
On Saturday, sophomore right-handed pitcher Kyle Remington will get the nod for Minnesota. He has made 10 appearances and nine starts and posted a 1-5 record to go along with a 4.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. The team has not yet announced their starting pitcher for the series finale on Sunday.
At the plate, the Golden Gophers are considered a bottom-tier offense in the Big Ten Conference, ranking14th in team batting average and also have the fourth-most team strikeouts in the B1G as well. Junior outfielder Drew Berkland has been one of the highlights for the hitters, slashing .304/.410/.585 with 41 hits, high doubles, ten home runs, 41 RBIs, and a team-high .995 OPS.
Junior infielder Easton Richter has also been very productive for Minnesota this season, slashing .291/.381/.583 with 37 hits, six doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and a .964 OPS. Two other Golden Gophers to watch in the series are Parker Knoll and Weber Neels.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS....
The Scarlet Knights are looking to rebound after a poor showing against Purdue last weekend and they were also blown out by Monmouth in their midweek game, as they've now lost three out of their last four games.
True freshman right-handed pitcher Landon Mack will get the start for the Scarlet Knights in the series opener and he's been terrific on the mound. He has a 3-4 record with a 3.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, a .240 opponent batting average, and a 2.0 BB/9.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Quinn Berglin will get the start for the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s game. On the year, he has a 3-2 record with a 3.49 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched.
Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Justin Shadek will be on the mound for the Scarlet Knights in the series finale after coming off a strong outing against Purdue. On the season, he has posted a 1-3 record with a 7.07 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched.
The Rutgers offense needs to show signs of life this weekend if they want any chance of winning. Outfielder Trevor Cohen continues to lead the Scarlet Knights' offense, slashing .349/.424/.470 with a team-high 52 hits, 15 doubles, one home run, 20 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and a .894 OPS.
First baseman Ty Doucette has provided most of the power for the Scarlet Knights. The Canadian-born corner infielder is slashing .318/.394/.481 with 49 hits, four doubles, a team-high seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and a .875 OPS. Two other Rutgers hitters to watch in the series are outfielder Peyton Bonds and infielder JT Thompson.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board