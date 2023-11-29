Advertisement
Rutgers Football QB Evan Simon set to enter transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

On Wednesday night, Rutgers Football quarterback Evan Simon has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere per social media.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback prospect hails from Manheim, Pennsylvania where he attended Manheim Central High School and chose the Scarlet Knights as a member of the 2020 recruiting class over offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Temple and West Virginia.

During his time on the banks, he appeared in 16 games (2 starts) where he went 97-of-168 for 952 passing yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 30 times for four yards.

He will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

