Rutgers Basketball guard Jeremiah Williams to enter the Transfer Portal

Williams spent two years at Rutgers - one and a half seasons - after one year at Iowa State where he did not play due to injury, previously playing his first two seasons at Temple.

Jeremiah Williams will spend his final year of college basketball elsewhere, announcing he will enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, first reported by League Ready.

In his career as a Scarlet Knight, Williams played in 43 games - 37 starts - where he averaged 8.5 points, three rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He saw his numbers dip in 2024-25 with the new pieces in the guard room, while also dealing with injury and illness at times throughout the season.

Originally committing to Rutgers out of the transfer portal in late July of 2023, Williams' early status was uncertain due to his season-ending injury with the Cyclones the previous season, and also a suspension for underage gambling. He recovered from injury and was granted a temporary restraining order by the end of January, becoming immediately eligible for the Scarlet Knights in February.

His addition helped light a small spark as the season was starting to head downhill, making his debut against Michigan and leading the Scarlet Knights to a four-game win streak to start the month, including a 78-56 win over then-No. 11 Wisconsin.

He was named Big Ten Player of the Week on February 12th for his efforts, in a week where he averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game in wins over the Badgers and over Maryland.

He ended his brief campaign averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game as Rutgers' lead guard and was one of the team's featured returners coming into the 2024-25 season.

He saw regression with his role and efficiency, averaging seven points, 2.9 rebounds, and two assists per game in 26 starts.

Williams is the third Scarlet Knight to enter the portal, joining Jordan Derkack and Lathan Sommerville, both entering on Tuesday. With Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey expected to enter the NBA Draft, Jamichael Davis currently stands as the lone remaining guard on the team, and one of four scholarship players with eligibility - not including Harper or Bailey - set to return.