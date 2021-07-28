Rutgers Football punter Adam Korsak named to Ray Guy Award watchlist
On Wednesday, Rutgers Football's senior punter Adam Korsak was once again named to the Ray Guy Award watch list per a press release.
The Ray Guy Award has been given out annually since 2000 and has annually been given to college football's most outstanding punter as adjudged by the Augusta Sports Council.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
The recent recipients of the award include Georgia Tech's Pressley Harvin III, Kentucky's Max Duffy, Texas A&M's Braden Mann, Texas' Michael Dickson and Utah's Mitch Wishnowsky.
After being named a semifinalist for the award in 2019, Korsak didn't punt as much in 2020 as the Scarlet Knights were able to get the offense going a little bit more. However he still had some solid stats, as he finished with a total of 48 punts for a total of 2,062 yards (43.0 yards per punt), to go along a 66 yard punt that was his longest of the season. On top on that Korsak also finished with zero touchbacks and placed 21 of those punts inside the 20 yard line.
For more on Korsak and other Rutgers Football news check out The Round Table message board linked below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board