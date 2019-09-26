The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are coming off their second loss in a row after Boston College came to town and won by a final score of 30-16. Now the Scarlet Knights are getting ready to head to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines for yet another Big Ten conference matchup.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK SHEA PATTERSON

-- Patterson is the leader for the Wolverine offense, but his 2019 Senior campaign has been a bit shaky so far. He hasn’t been as consistent lately and has some problems with turning the ball over too much. As a passer, Patterson is about as talented as anyone out there, so it is important to note that he has all the tools to be successful to play at the highest level of college football. After a quick glance at the film you can tell he has a quick release and can make off platform throws look effortless at times. This could be a game were Patterson will get out of slump and build momentum heading into the latter half of the season.

WIDE RECEIVER GROUP (RONNIE BELL, TARIK BLACK, DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES)

-- Wolverines sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell has been surprising a lot of people early on this season due with his big playmaking abilities. As of right now he is Michigan's leading receiver in both receptions and receiving yards. After that the Wolverines have junior Tarik Black who Is second to Bell in the similar categories. However Black brings a different type of skillset to the field and is more of a physical wide receiver. He knows how to take advantage of his matchup all over the field. Finally, junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones made his season debut recently in week four of the college football season versus Wisconsin. He was coming off an injury so he didn't play a ton, but don’t be surprised to see Peoples-Jones get more playing time as each week goes on. Peoples-Jones' should be more of a threat this week, he possesses the speed, size, and catch radius that make him a real special player.

LINEBACKER KHALEKE HUDSON

-- Senior Linebacker Khaleke Hudson is easily one of the better players on the Wolverines defense, he leads the team in solo, assisted and total tackles this season so far. After watching the tape, Hudson is a sideline to sideline player who has real good instincts when it comes to finding the football. Along with being a leader, Hudson is also one of the veteran guys on this defense. Expect him to have a big role on Saturday.