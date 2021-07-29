Rutgers football players striking many NIL deals

“I think it's a good opportunity for athletes just to make extra money in their pocket and to make connections down the road,” Melton said recently at Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. “Athletes in this league are gonna have an opportunity to play at the next level so it's going to get them opportunities.”

As for Rutgers, senior wide receiver Bo Melton has reaped the benefits. After coming off of a breakout season in 2020 with 47 catches for 638 yards and nine total touchdowns, the Egg Harbor, N.J. native has struck many deals including from DEVCO, LeGrand Coffee House, Pathwater, and Cameo.

One of the main topics of conversation lately in college athletics and specifically football has been that student-athletes can now earn money based on their name, image, and likeness.

The LeGrand Coffee House deal is one that is special to Melton as it is owned by former Scarlet Knight Eric LeGrand. The establishment will have stands set up at SHI Stadium this fall, and a store is opening in Woodbridge in September.

“LeGrand Coffee House is awesome,” Melton said. “I think it is an awesome thing. He has coffee from Costa Rica and Guatemala. The types of coffee that he brings in here is amazing stuff. I've promoted it already on my socials and just try to get people to get it. I have discount codes. It has nothing but good reviews. I'm not a big coffee guy, but I did drink it and I do feel like it's really good coffee.”

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral doesn’t currently have any NIL deals set up just yet, though they will come if the Scarlet Knights have more of a spotlight on them in the coming months and Vedral can stay healthy. Vedral said playing video games with his teammates helped him get adjusted to Rutgers and New Jersey, and he would like to partner with the gaming companies.

“I’m not the biggest gamer because I’m not good but I think getting a custom Xbox would be really sweet,” Vedral said. “To have your number or jersey on an Xbox would be kind of cool.”

Among their teammates, the likes of running back Isaih Pacheco (Scarlet Spotlight Podcast), cornerback Max Melton (DEVCO), tight end Jovani Haskins (Cameo), linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi ('03' merchandise), defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu (Barstool Athlete), wide receiver Shameen Jones (Cameo), defensive end Mike Tverdov (Merchandise), and offensive lineman Cedrice Paillant (Chop Sports Athlete) have inked deals as well.

“I think it's a great thing for our student-athletes,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “They deserve to be able to make income off of their name and likeness. It's a great opportunity for us to educate them. We're injecting them into the free market society. There's so many lessons to be learned.

“Just the other day we had a deep discussion about income tax. I think back to when I was 19 or 20 years old. I didn't understand income tax. I mean, wait a minute, that dollar, I don't actually get to keep that whole dollar? So to have that conversation, just to see their eyes, because when NIL became official, we had -- and even before -- we had a very, very concentrated audience. They wanted to know the facts. And what a great opportunity for all of us as coaches to teach our guys.”

Schiano isn’t sure how the NIL will exactly change the college football landscape right now, but it could affect recruiting. Nonetheless, he will recruit players that fit his culture and the team.

“Again, my whole thing is to recruit and develop,” Schiano said. “Recruit the right guys for Rutgers, and then develop them in every area of their life so they can go be the husbands and fathers and successful people in society. Learning all this about finances, about free market and trade, all that stuff, I think it's great for our student-athletes.”

WildcatReport’s Michael Fitzpatrick contributed to this article.

