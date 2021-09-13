Rutgers Football took on the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday and ended up walking with a 17-7 victory against their former Big East Conference foe up inside the Carrier Dome up in Syracuse, New York.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Scarlet Knights still have a lot that they have to improve on, earning an overall offensive grade of 64.1 so far on the year, which is considered an average score, at best.

To get a better feel for how each player performed in the Syracuse game, TKR uses the data gathered from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE