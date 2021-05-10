TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football OL Nick Krimin details decision to return for sixth season

On Wednesday afternoon, Krimin spoke to the media for the first time about that decision and why he chose to came back for one last run.

Rutgers football offensive center Nick Krimin made the tough decision this offseason to return for his sixth year of college football after the NCAA granted a free year of eligibility for each and every player.

“You know I definitely thought about it a lot, kind of sat down with my family and coaches,” Krimin said in a video press conference. “At the end of the day it was my decision and I felt like I had some unfinished business here and I just decided to come back. So far it’s one of the best decisions that I’ve ever made.

“Just the relationships that I’ve built with the guys since being here made it an easy decision. The friendships I made, I’m going to have for the rest of my life. Just coming back another year is also going to help me grow as an individual and help build those connections with the coaches and players alike.”

When the new coaching staff arrived prior to the 2020 season, one of the first moves they made along the offensive line was moving Krimin from guard to center and it seems to have paid off.

“My first year when I got here I played tackle,” said Krimin. “Then year after year I kept getting moved inside whether that was guard or center. You know center is kind of new to me still and I’m doing whatever I can to perfect my craft. Whether that is snapping everyday or working on certain blocking techniques that centers do as compared to pulling like a guard does. Just the overall reps and experience in practice will get me to where I need to be.”

Although the Scarlet Knights offensive line starters aren’t 100% set in stone just yet, the OLine group returns their entire two deep from last year and having all that experience could pay off in 2021.

“You know having a lot of experience is great, especially for our future,” he said. “A lot of these guys are really comfortable playing next to each other, so that’s just going to give us momentum heading into this 2021 season in regards to moving people off the ball, opening up holes and protecting the quarterback.”

Stay tuned for more from Rutgers Football’s 2021 spring ball right here on The Knight Report!