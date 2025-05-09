WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Sportswriter / Podcaster Zach Lowe on the top part of the NBA Draft: “No. 2 overall is probably locked in at Dylan Harper and then everyone is like 3-10 is complete eye of the beholder and it depends on how the lottery falls. Wouldn’t be shocked if this guy go six spots higher than he’s mocked or this guy goes six spots lower than he’s mocked.”

Zach Lowe on Ace Bailey's draft stock and upcoming combine: "I watched 20 minutes of film on Bailey and I understand why he’s a mystery box of a player. I will tell you this, Ace Bailey’s measurement at the combine is going to be one of the most anticipated measurements in recent combine history because is he 6-10 or is he 6-8 or 6-7. There are NBA people who aren’t exactly sure if he’s 6-10 and if he’s 6-8 that matters a lot to me. If he comes in at 6-7 or 6-8, the name Cam Reddish was thrown at me, but I watch him and he’s making spinning one-legged up and unders so I didn’t really get that. He’s a way better shooter too.”