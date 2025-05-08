TKR POD: Rutgers Adds Transfer OL Ryder Langsdale + New 2026 QB Offer

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the latest transfer portal addition in Lafayette Offensive Tackle (and NJ native) Ryder Langsdale (1:00). They also discuss the 105 roster limit and where that stands for this upcoming season (11:00) and where quarterback recruiting stands for the class of 2026 (24:00).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board