Published May 8, 2025
TKR POD: Rutgers Adds Transfer OL Ryder Langsdale + New 2026 QB Offer
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the latest transfer portal addition in Lafayette Offensive Tackle (and NJ native) Ryder Langsdale (1:00). They also discuss the 105 roster limit and where that stands for this upcoming season (11:00) and where quarterback recruiting stands for the class of 2026 (24:00).

