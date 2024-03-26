The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman was set to enter his third year with the Scarlet Knights this season, but after suffering a knee injury his senior of high school, he was never able to bounce back.

Rutgers Football offensive lineman Joe De Croce has medically retired from football, but will remain with the program in a strength and conditioning role per source.

As a recruit, De Croce was ranked as one of the better prospects in the state for the 2022 recruiting class, ranked No. 22 overall per the Rivals New Jersey state rankings. He also earned quite a few offers throughout his high school career, choosing Rutgers over 11 other offers from programs such as Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia and several others.

De Croce is now the third lineman from the 2022 recruiting class to medically retire from football for the Scarlet Knights, joining Jacob Allen and Nelson Monegro.

Stay tuned for more on De Croce and the latest on Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!