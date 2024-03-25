The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman was set to enter his third year with the Scarlet Knights this season, but unfortunately he was never able to remain healthy as he went through several knee surgeries during his time on the banks.

Rutgers Football offensive lineman Jacob Allen has medically retired from football, but will remain with the program in a strength and conditioning role per source.

As a recruit, Allen was considered one of the best not only in the state of New Jersey, but the entire country. He finished ranked as the No. 2 overall player for in the Garden State for the 2022 recruiting cycle as well as the No. 28 overall Offensive Tackle. He was also selected to the All-American Bowl as a senior, but was not able to participate due to injury.

Allen is now the second lineman from the 2022 class to medically retire from football for the Scarlet Knights, joining Nelson Monegro.

