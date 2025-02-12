Rutgers falls at home to Iowa, ends at-large hopes with poor second half

If it was not already apparent, Rutgers Basketball's chances at an at-large bid are officially over. The latest eulogy came in an 84-73 home loss to Iowa where the Scarlet Knights were outscored by 20 points in the second half. In a battle between two teams fighting for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, the Hawkeyes pulled away late with their patented high-pace, high-space runs. Josh Dix led Iowa with 26 points, while Payton Sandford poured in 20 points, with the duo combining for 25 of the Hawkeyes' 51 second-half points. Five Scarlet Knights finished in double-figures, led by Ace Bailey and Jeremiah Williams with 13 points each. Tyson Acuff finished with 12 points - nine coming in the first half - while Dylan Harper scored 11 points with five assists, and Jamichael Davis scored 10 points.

The first half epitomized the game of runs mantra, as the Scarlet Knights opened the game on a 10-2 spurt. Rutgers kept up its eight-point lead until the Hawkeyes got more comfortable offensively and started hitting their threes, eventually taking the lead back midway through the half. Then came another Scarlet Knights run. The first half flipped on a possession where Iowa missed three consecutive shots but rebounded all of them before missing the fourth chance. Tyson Acuff then answered with three consecutive three-pointers - all off Iowa turnovers - to turn the momentum Rutgers' way with five minutes left in the opening half. Both teams traded buckets for the rest of the first half, with Rutgers heading into halftime shooting a blistering 8-for-14 from the three-point line and a 42-33 lead. The key swing of the first was forcing turnovers, as the Scarlet Knights forced seven on the defensive end and turned it into 12 points, including all three of Acuff's treys. The Hawkeyes - as they have for much of the season - found their form in the second half. Rutgers' offense was not as crisp, especially without Harper and Bailey for stretches. The Scarlet Knights were outscored 45-31 in the second half as the Hawkeyes continued to push the pace offensively and Rutgers could not consistently generate any easy offense.



RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME

Lathan Sommerville finds Dylan Grant for the alley-oop slam to spark Rutgers' opening run.

