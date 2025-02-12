Advertisement
Published Feb 12, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Welcomes Iowa To Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday Night
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back home today, as they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Jersey Mike's Arena for another Big Ten Conference matchup on Wednesday night.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Advertisement

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

WHEN: Wednesday at 6:30pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -6.5pts || Over/Under 162.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

69

64

68

69

Iowa

67

70

57

68

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 IOWA RECORD: 13-8 / Notable wins versus Nebraska (47), Indiana (56), Northwestern (59) and Penn State (73).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 17th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Iowa leading the series 13-3.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

Advertisement