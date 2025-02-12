Rutgers Basketball Welcomes Iowa To Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday Night

Rutgers Basketball is back home today, as they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Jersey Mike's Arena for another Big Ten Conference matchup on Wednesday night.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
WHEN: Wednesday at 6:30pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -6.5pts || Over/Under 162.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 IOWA RECORD: 13-8 / Notable wins versus Nebraska (47), Indiana (56), Northwestern (59) and Penn State (73).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 17th time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Iowa leading the series 13-3.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
