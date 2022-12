Rutgers Football fifth year offensive lineman David Nwaogwugwu has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today.

Banton is a former two-star recruit who hails from DeWitt Clinton High School from over in the Bronx, New York. Nwaogwugwu originally singed with Temple out of high school and spent three years with the Owls before transferring to Rutgers prior to the 2021 season.

During his two years with the Scarlet Knights, Nwaogwugwu appeared in eight games mostly as a reserve offensive lineman.

The New York native is the eight player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason and will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned as TKR has launched our RFotball Transfer Portal Tracker, keeping tabs on everything happening with the Scarlet Knights this offseason!