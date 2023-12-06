Rutgers Football has thrown their hat in the ring for defensive tackle transfer Anthony Johnson formerly of Youngstown State University.

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive guard who hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he attended Jeanette High School prior to committing to Bowling Green over offers from Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Howard, and Syracuse. After one season with the Falcons, Johnson made the call to move on and transfer to Youngstown State prior to the 2021 spring season.

Over the next three, technically four if you count that spring season which was also the COVID year (doesn't count toward eligibility), then Johnson appeared in 36 games over that time span.

Now his best season was the most recent year where he had 25 total tackles (10 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and 1 fumble recovery for the Penguins. Also it should be noted that YSU has played against three FBS opponents over the past three seasons in Kentucky, Michigan State and Ohio State and in those games Johnson totaled 5 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and one sack.

According to PFF, Johnson posted an defensive grade of 69.8, a rushing defense grade of 69.2, a tackling grade of 62.2 and a pass rush grade of 66.8 this past season.

Along with his offer from Rutgers, Johnson has also picked up several other offers from programs such as Illinois, Memphis, Michigan State, SMU. UAB, UMass and Wisconsin.