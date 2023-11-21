On Tuesday morning, Rutgers Football offered one of the first names to enter the transfer portal this week in former University of Pennsylvania defensive tackle Joey Slackman .

Slackman is listed at 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle and hails from Commack, New York where he attended Commack High School.

Prior to UPenn, he was a standout wrestler, winning the New York state championship at 285-pouns as a high school senior and actually ended up committing to the Quakers as a wrestler out of high school. He would go to wrestle for his first two years of college before transitioning to football prior to the 2021 season where he became an immediate impace player.

Slackman played significant snaps in year one, but didn't became a full-time starter until his second season in 2022 where he finished with 49 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections over a 10 game span. This season he's put up rather similar stats, finishing the season with 50 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one pass deflection and one blocked kick.

According to PFF, Slackman has graded as one of the top DTs in the nation the past two seasons, putting up a 85.2 grade in 2022 (27th out of 860 qualifying DTs) and a 90.1 grade in 2023 (2nd out of 830 qualifying DTs).

The New York native has one year of eligibility remaining.