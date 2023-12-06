Rutgers Football has offered another offensive lineman recently as former Michigan State starting offensive guard Kevin Wigenton took to Twitter to announce the news.

Wigenton is listed at 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive guard who originally hails from Colts Neck, New Jersey where he played his high school ball for the Hun School over in Princeton. Now the NJ native held an offer from Rutgers out of high school, but in the end he chose the Spartans over offers from Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and several others.

During his three years at Michigan State, Wigenton mostly viewed as backup linemen in years one and two before becoming a key part of the rotation and eventual starter at guard for the team this past 2023 season.

According to PFF, Wigenton appeared in all 12 games for the team, starting in six of them while posting an offensive grade of 66.9, a pass blocking grade of 64.3 and a run blocking grade of 66.2 this past season. For context, that 66.9 offense grade would make him the second best linemen on the Scarlet Knights roster in 2023 only behind left tackle Hollin Pierce.

Along with his offer from Rutgers, Wigenton has also picked up several other offers from programs such as Arizona State, Colorado, Illinois, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.