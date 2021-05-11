The Rutgers football team is set for spring practice No. 10 on Tuesday as the Scarlet Knights inch closer to the Scarlet-White game next Thursday. This week's notebook features some insight on the quarterbacks, special teams, how the team has powered through practice in the midst of finals and the like, and more. SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

A week ago, head coach Greg Schiano said that freshman Evan Simon and sophomore Cole Snyder were going to get more reps in practice to see if either one of them could take a step forward in the quarterback pecking order. Monday, Schiano was asked about the duo, and he didn't tip his hand too much, though both did flash. "I thought they both practice pretty well. Again they're young quarterbacks that are figuring it out and they're getting a lot of reps," Schiano said. "A lot of things come up when you get reps. It's perfect for them right now. They both made some plays that I was really impressed with, and then they both did some things that you say, well, they haven't played a lot of football at this level." Those two will continue to get added time in practice to improve. "There's no replacement for experience so they're getting some very, very valuable experience right now. To say that one separated I don't think I can say that right now."

K Valentino Ambrosio (Rutgers Athletics)

Special teams has been thought of as just as important as offensive and defense in games with Schiano. Rutgers blocked tons of kicks during Schiano's first tenure, and now punter Adam Korsak and kicker Valentino Ambrosio have proven to be studs at their respective positions. Ambrosio, who came over to the team last season from the soccer team, won the job the kept it with his performance. His 2020 season saw him go 9-for-11 on field goals including make three from 42 yards away. He also made one in overtime and with time winding down in the fourth quarter against Maryland. Guy Fava also did well in the season opener a year ago, but Ambrosio is still the guy right now. :Well, it's always competition, but Valentino is the No. 1 kicker," Schiano said. "He's proven that through the season, and has continued to to prove it during the spring. Fava's improving, which is good because we need him to. We have not worked a bunch on kickoffs. It's been mostly PAT and field goal work for them. Kickoffs will either be this week for the following week.

QB Noah Vedral (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Senior quarterback Noah Vedral is limited this spring due to a nasty, dirty ankle injury he suffered in the win over Maryland. Vedral said a few weeks back that it is getting better, though it wasn't 100%. Schiano said Vedral has gotten in a ton of work throughout the spring. "I think he's progressing. I think he's gonna be fine," Schiano said. "He's done a lot in the spring, so it's not like he hasn't gotten work, and he'll get a lot this week as well. He's making progress. I think all the quarterbacks are making progress. You always want it faster as a coach with, but we're getting better."