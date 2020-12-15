Earlier today, the Rutgers Football program took to social media to announce their captains for the 2020 football season.

While this might seem a little strange, head coach Greg Schiano hinted that they might be announcing the captains

"Some years we did it in the spring and other years we have waited until halfway into the season,” Schiano said back before the season started. “Some years we waited until the end of the season. As a coach you just kind of feel when the time is right. I’m not sure when if it will be, but if we do vote for permanent captains we’ll certainly announce that.''

