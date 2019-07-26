News More News
Rutgers Football mock draft -- Defense Edition

Chris Nalwasky and Richie Schnyderite
TheKnightReport.net

Last April after spring practice finished up, TKR had a little fun and drafted a full football team of starters using Rutgers players and that feature is back.

TKR’s Chris Nalwasky and Richie Schnyderite each drafted 11 players on offense and 11 defense.

It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and a quick summary. Richie chose first on offense while Chris selected first on defense.

This is part two on the defense. Check out part one on the offense HERE.

Let us know your thoughts on the message board!

Chris Nalwasky’s team

DE: Mike Tverdov

DT: Willington Previlon

DT: Micah Clark

JACK: Elorm Lumor

LB: Tyreek Maddox-Williams

LB: Tyshon Fogg

LB: Mohamed Toure

CB: Damon Hayes

CB: Kessawn Abraham

S: Tim Barrow

S: Jarrett Paul

Richie Schnyderite’s team

DE: Tijuan Mason

DT: Julius Turner

DT: Jaohne Duggan

JACK: CJ Onyechi

LB: Drew Singleton

LB: Rashawn Battle

LB: Olakunle Fatukasi

CB: Avery Young

CB: Tre Avery

S: Christian Izien

S: Malik Dixon

