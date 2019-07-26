Rutgers Football mock draft -- Defense Edition
Last April after spring practice finished up, TKR had a little fun and drafted a full football team of starters using Rutgers players and that feature is back.
TKR’s Chris Nalwasky and Richie Schnyderite each drafted 11 players on offense and 11 defense.
It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and a quick summary. Richie chose first on offense while Chris selected first on defense.
This is part two on the defense. Check out part one on the offense HERE.
Chris Nalwasky’s team
DE: Mike Tverdov
DT: Willington Previlon
DT: Micah Clark
JACK: Elorm Lumor
LB: Tyreek Maddox-Williams
LB: Tyshon Fogg
LB: Mohamed Toure
CB: Damon Hayes
CB: Kessawn Abraham
S: Tim Barrow
S: Jarrett Paul
Richie Schnyderite’s team
DE: Tijuan Mason
DT: Julius Turner
DT: Jaohne Duggan
JACK: CJ Onyechi
LB: Drew Singleton
LB: Rashawn Battle
LB: Olakunle Fatukasi
CB: Avery Young
CB: Tre Avery
S: Christian Izien
S: Malik Dixon