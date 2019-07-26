Last April after spring practice finished up, TKR had a little fun and drafted a full football team of starters using Rutgers players and that feature is back.

TKR’s Chris Nalwasky and Richie Schnyderite each drafted 11 players on offense and 11 defense.

It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and a quick summary. Richie chose first on offense while Chris selected first on defense.

This is part two on the defense. Check out part one on the offense HERE.

It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and a quick summary.

Let us know your thoughts on the message board!