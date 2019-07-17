Rutgers Football mock draft -- Offense Edition
Last April after spring practice finished up, TKR had a little fun and drafted a full football team of starters using Rutgers players and that feature is back.
TKR’s Chris Nalwasky and Richie Schnyderite each drafted 11 players on offense and 11 defense. This first version will exclusively consist of offensive players. We chose one quarterback, one running back, a starting offensive line, one tight end, and three wide receivers apiece.
It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and a quick summary. Richie chose first on offense.
The defensive teams will come out soon.
RICHIE'S TEAM
QB: Artur Sitkowski
RB: Isaih Pacheco
WR: Daevon Robinson
WR: Bo Melton
WR: Stanley King
TE: Matt Alaimo\
LT: Mike Lonsdorf
LG: Zach Venesky
C: Owen Bowles
RG: Nick Krimin
RT: Kamaal Seymour
THE SKINNY: Although my team has a couple question marks, especially at quarterback with Art Sitkowski, I still feel very confident in this lineup. Right away you can tell I chose to go with the tall, lengthy wideout combo of Robinson and King in hopes that offensive coordinator John McNulty can use them similarly to how he used former Scarlet Knights Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood back in the day. Also, I think my lineup's biggest strength is the offensive line. Currently, I have three of the five projected starters this season, along with Lonsdorf, who has shown he is a very capable backup over the past couple years. Not to mention I have Pacheco, who in my opinion will lead the team in carries this season.
CHRIS' TEAM
QB: McLane Carter
RB: Raheem Blackshear
TE: Kyle Penniston
WR: Paul Woods
WR: Eddie Lewis
WR: Shameen Jones
LT: Raiqwon O’Neal
LG: Sam Vretman
C: Mike Maietti
RG: Sam Howson
RT: Reggie Sutton
THE SKINNY: Since Richie went first and took Pacheco to start off, I knew I could wait and take Blackshear later on. For my top pick, I went with quarterback McLane Carter. The starting quarterback job is up for grabs, but I chose the newcomer in hopes he can provide me immediate upside. I then started to fill out my offensive line with O'Neal and Maietti and grabbed my tight end with Penniston. I waited on receivers since there are 14 of them. Overall, I think my offensive 11 is solid. Having Maietti as my center and O'Neal as my left tackle are two of my best choices in my opinion. Woods flashed during the spring and is one of the top six wide outs as is Lewis coming out of the slot and of course, Blackshear is my main weapon.
