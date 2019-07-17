News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football mock draft -- Offense Edition

Chris Nalwasky & Richie Schnyderite
TheKnightReport.Net

Last April after spring practice finished up, TKR had a little fun and drafted a full football team of starters using Rutgers players and that feature is back.

TKR’s Chris Nalwasky and Richie Schnyderite each drafted 11 players on offense and 11 defense. This first version will exclusively consist of offensive players. We chose one quarterback, one running back, a starting offensive line, one tight end, and three wide receivers apiece.

It’s a pretty simple setup as each article will feature our picks and a quick summary. Richie chose first on offense.

The defensive teams will come out soon.

Let us know your thoughts on the message board!

Jxexprjneu4jvacu0spu

RICHIE'S TEAM

QB: Artur Sitkowski

RB: Isaih Pacheco

WR: Daevon Robinson

WR: Bo Melton

WR: Stanley King

TE: Matt Alaimo\

LT: Mike Lonsdorf

LG: Zach Venesky

C: Owen Bowles

RG: Nick Krimin

RT: Kamaal Seymour

THE SKINNY: Although my team has a couple question marks, especially at quarterback with Art Sitkowski, I still feel very confident in this lineup. Right away you can tell I chose to go with the tall, lengthy wideout combo of Robinson and King in hopes that offensive coordinator John McNulty can use them similarly to how he used former Scarlet Knights Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood back in the day. Also, I think my lineup's biggest strength is the offensive line. Currently, I have three of the five projected starters this season, along with Lonsdorf, who has shown he is a very capable backup over the past couple years. Not to mention I have Pacheco, who in my opinion will lead the team in carries this season.

Bz5qp6ok4zfy8jmsju6e

CHRIS' TEAM

QB: McLane Carter

RB: Raheem Blackshear

TE: Kyle Penniston

WR: Paul Woods

WR: Eddie Lewis

WR: Shameen Jones

LT: Raiqwon O’Neal

LG: Sam Vretman

C: Mike Maietti

RG: Sam Howson

RT: Reggie Sutton

THE SKINNY: Since Richie went first and took Pacheco to start off, I knew I could wait and take Blackshear later on. For my top pick, I went with quarterback McLane Carter. The starting quarterback job is up for grabs, but I chose the newcomer in hopes he can provide me immediate upside. I then started to fill out my offensive line with O'Neal and Maietti and grabbed my tight end with Penniston. I waited on receivers since there are 14 of them. Overall, I think my offensive 11 is solid. Having Maietti as my center and O'Neal as my left tackle are two of my best choices in my opinion. Woods flashed during the spring and is one of the top six wide outs as is Lewis coming out of the slot and of course, Blackshear is my main weapon.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}