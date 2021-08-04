Rutgers football missing players, position changes, and report from day 1

The Rutgers football team began training camp on Wednesday, and the Scarlet Knights were without a few players due to various reasons. Safety Peyton Powell, who was Rutgers' big splash transfer from Baylor, wasn't listed on the roster. Powell was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He left Baylor prior to his freshman season and then made his way to Rutgers. "Right now he is not part of the team,” head coach Greg Schiano said after practice. Powell started out as a quarterback for the Scarlet Knights, but quickly moved to defensive back. Powell didn't play last season due to now getting a hardship waiver. “We’ll see if he does become part of the team. But as we speak, he was not on the roster.” SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

Another transfer from Temple, cornerback Christian Braswell, is out for the season. Braswell, a two-year starter for the Owls, was expected to provide solid depth. He wasn't spotted on the field during practice. "Christian is here," Schiano said. "Christian had to have knee surgery, so he won’t play this year." At Temple, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder made 21 tackles and had three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one interception in six games last season. Throughout his career, he's tallied 61 tackles, 16 pass deflections, three picks, forced a trio of fumbles and scooped up two fumble recoveries in 30 contests. Defensive tackle Robin Jutwreten was also seen in street clothes helping out during practice. Jutwreten started the season opener in 2020, but is now with the team in a different role. "Robin is going to be a student assistant. He had to medically disqualify because of something that happened last year," Schiano said. "That’s a shame because he is a great person and a hard worker. He is going to help us as a coach. He is going to be a part of our coaching staff in that realm and will be an important part of what we do."