Rutgers Football second year linebacker Khayri Banton has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today.

Banton is a former four-star recruit who hails from West Side High School over in Newark, Nw Jersey and appeared in four game in 2021, preserving his redshirt status and didn't see a snap in 2022 as he was out due to injury.

The New Jersey native is the seventh player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason and will have three years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned as TKR has launched our RFotball Transfer Portal Tracker, keeping tabs on everything happening with the Scarlet Knights this offseason!