Rutgers Football LB Chris Conti enters transfer portal

Rutgers Football linebacker Chris Conti has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

Conti is a former three-star recruit out of North Jersey, where he played his high school ball for DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ). He was one of the first recruits to commit to then head coach Chris Ash in the 2019 recruiting cycle choosing the Scarlet Knights over offers from Army, Kent State, Western Michigan and a few others.

The Wyckoff, New Jersey native went on to appear in 12 games for the Scarlet Knights over three seasons, mostly seeing time on special teams. His best game came against Purdue during the 2020 season where he finished with two total tackles.

Due to 2020 being a free season eligibility wise for all college football players, that means that Conti will now have three years of eligibility remaining to play at whatever school he should choose.