Rutgers Football linebacker Austin Dean has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect appeared in 20 total games (1 start) over the past two seasons with the program.

Dean is a former two-star recruit out of Berkley Prep down in Florida who committed and signed with the Scarlet Knights over 19 other offers, mostly from group of five schools.

The Florida native is now the sixth player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this portal season, he will have two years plus a redshirt to play elsewhere.

Stay tuned as TKR has launched our RFotball Transfer Portal Tracker, keeping tabs on everything happening with the Scarlet Knights this offseason!