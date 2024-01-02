The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Illinois native played his high school ball for Antioch High School where he earned 12 total offers before committing to Minnesota over the likes of Central Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and a few others. It should be noted that his main recruiter at Minnesota was then Gophers OC / current Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca.

Rutgers Football is on a mission to upgrade the roster via the transfer portal this offseason and just recently they added a new quarterback to the conversation in former Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis .

Now moving on to his time at Minnesota, Kaliakmanis redshirted the 2021 season and did not see any game action. In year two he was the main backup where he appeared in 11 games (5 starts) where he filled in for an injured Tanner Morgan. In that 2022 season, Kaliakmanis threw for 60-of-111 for 946 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 34 times for 140 yardss and another score.

Moving on to this past season, Kaliakmanis was the full time starter for all 12 games for the Gophers throwing 156-of-294 yads for 1,838 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With Kaliakmanis now set to transfer to Rutgers, it will be interesting to see how things play out as you have the incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt, a redshirt freshmen in Ajani Sheppard and a true freshman in AJ Surace who arrives in January all set to compete for the job next year.