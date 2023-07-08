The commitment of the 6-foot-1, 183-pound defensive back keeps Rutgers hot on the recruiting trail this summer as they beat out 26 other programs for Sanders, but more specifically beat out North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin, as those were his other three finalists.

Rutgers Football added their second four-star recruit of the 2024 recruiting cycle as Bergen Catholic High School (NJ) defensive back Kaj Sanders made the call today to stay home and commit to the Scarlet Knights.

Sanders is one of the unique players in the Big North as he plays both sides of the field for the Crusaders. This past season as a junior he carried the ball 33 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns along with hauling in two receptions for 17 yards. On the flip side of the ball, he also had 39 total tackles (18 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

With Sanders now on board, that brings the CHOP24 recruiting class up to four total defensive back commits as he joins Antonio White, Noah Shaw and Dahkari Gilley as the other three. This also brings the class ranking up to No. 19 overall according to the Rivals Team Rankings, just behind Purdue and ahead of Miami, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.

Stay tuned for more on Sanders and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!