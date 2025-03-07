Rutgers Football lands commitment from 2026 Ohio linebacker Joey Kopec

Kopec becomes the fifth commit of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class, the third on defense. He plays for Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Ohio. The staff hosted Kopec on campus earlier this week, eventually leading to the commitment.

Rutgers Football added to its 2026 recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball, landing a commitment from linebacker Joey Kopec , a native of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

All seven of his other offers came from the MAC, with Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Buffalo, Western Michigan, and Toledo sending offers. Kopec also took unofficial visits to Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, and Penn State in 2024.

At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Kopec is the first commit for new linebackers coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator Zach Sparber. He identified the linebacker as an under-the-radar talent, but a high-ceiling talent nonetheless thanks to his athleticism at the position.

As a prospect, Kopec is an all-around athlete with great speed at the linebacker position, with a 4.43 handheld 40-yard dash. Kopec has worn plenty of hats for the Royals, playing linebacker and running back on both sides of the field.

In his junior campaign, Kopec racked up 85 tackles and four for loss, along with six interceptions on defense. Over the last two seasons, he has scored 22 total touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, even trying his hand passing at times.

He also excelled in other sports, starring in track and field and basketball at Cuyahoga Valley.

At Rutgers, Kopec draws comparisons to former Scarlet Knights standout linebacker Deion Jennings, though Kopec projects to be a better athlete and is an extremely rangy linebacker.