Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball versus Coastal Carolina

With that being said, here are three takeaways from the Rutgers versus Coastal Carolina series.

The Scar let Knights pitching staff had another weekend in which they struggled to throw strikes and fell behind in counts too often, while the offense also had some struggled of their own.

After winning their home opener last Tuesday, Rutgers Baseball had a poor performance over the weekend as they were swept in a three game series versus Coastal Carolina.

RUTGERS PITCHING STRUGGLES CONTINUED

The Scarlet Knights pitching staff had another poor performance, as the weekend rotation didn’t have any of their starters throw for more than four innings.

Redshirt freshman Justin Shadek had a tough time on the mound in the series opener, giving up six hits, seven earned runs, three walks, and three hit-by-pitches in just three innings pitched.

Freshman right-hander Landon Mack also had some control issues, but didn’t let the game get out of hand. The bullpen couldn’t hold a lead and it led to Coastal Carolina’s best hitter in Caden Bodine hitting walk-off home run to clinch the series in game two.

Junior left-hander Preston Prince continues to have his control issues, walking four batters and giving up four runs in just 2.2 innings of work.

TY DOUCETTE HAS BREAKOUT IN SERIES

Sophomore first baseman Ty Doucette was one of the few Scarlet Knights to have a productive weekend at the plate. The Canadian-born infielder recorded a hit in every single game this series.

Against the Coastal Carolina, Doucette went 4-for-11 (.364 batting average), with two home runs, two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk, and a 1.326 OPS. He also slugged .909 in the series.

Doucette wasn’t the only Scarlet Knight who hit well in the series, but it was very important for him to get going. He is the Scarlet Knights best power hitter and he wasn’t slugging much so far to start the season. Both of Doucette’s home runs were no-doubters and could get him going as they head into Big Ten play this weekend.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE GAMES ON THE HORIZON

The Scarlet Knights have had a rough start to their 2025 season so far, posting a 4-7 record and have now lost six of their last seven weekend games. However, Rutgers a chance to turn things around quickly with conference play starting this weekend.

Rutgers will host Iowa for a three-game weekend series to open Big Ten play and the Hawkeyes have also gotten off to a slow start this season with a 4-6 record so far.

The Scarlet Knights pitching staff will need to throw strikes on a more consistent basis and often needs to put the ball in the air to get more extra-base hits. On the mound, Rutgers has some power arms that create swing-and-misses, but they struggle to get into good counts.