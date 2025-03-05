Previewing Rutgers' first-round Big Ten Tournament matchup against Nebraska

Rutgers Women's Basketball's season lives on another day, thanks to a win over Penn State on Sunday, plus some help from Indiana and Nebraska, clinching the final seed in the Big Ten Tournament on the regular season's final day. The Scarlet Knights (11-18, 3-15 Big Ten) will match up against tenth-seeded Nebraska in Indianapolis, marking the season's second game against the Cornhuskers (19-10, 10-8). The game will tip off 25 minutes after the conclusion of the 3:30 game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse between Minnesota and Washington (approximately 6:00 pm EST), and will be streamed on Peacock with radio broadcast available on WRSU.

Advertisement

2025 Big Ten Tournament Bracket

LAST TIME

Nebraska won the lone regular season showdown between the two 69-62 at Jersey Mike's Arena on January 12th, a game that featured plenty of tough defense and was tied after three quarters, before the Cornhuskers found their offensive form and pulled away late. The game also marked the return of star freshman Kiyomi McMiller to the lineup after a two-game absence. McMiller made her mark in her return, scoring a career-high 33 points on 14-for-28 shooting, willing the offense at times to stay in the game. Destiny Adams came close to a triple-double in the game, with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high seven steals. The Scarlet Knights' defense as a whole had one of its best games, forcing 18 turnovers - an increase from Nebraska's season average of 14.3 per game - while also limiting the Cornhuskers to 41% (25-for-61) shooting from the floor and just 3-for-22 from the three-point line.

SCOUTING NEBRASKA

The Cornhuskers are led by star center Alexis Markowski, who has grown into one of the best players in the Big Ten over her four-year career. The two-time All-Big Ten First Teamer is averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a senior and is playing some of her best basketball recently, scoring 20 or more points in four of the Nebraska's last five games, including a career-high 35 points and season-high 15 rebounds in a win over Oregon on February 19th. Markowski recorded one of her 11 double-doubles against Rutgers in January, scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. After losing reigning Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts to a torn ACL just five games into the season, the Cornhuskers have seen another freshman step up this year in Britt Prince, an All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree. She averaged 13 points, 4.4 rebounds, and a team-high 3.5 assists per game. Guards Logan Nissley, Alberte Rimdal, and Callin Hake have also stepped up in the scoring column alongside Markowski and Prince. Nebraska as a team is led by its perimeter offense, ranking 20th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Bart Torvik, and ranking near the top nationally in three-pointers made per game and three-point percentage.

LOOKING AHEAD IN THE BRACKET

The winner of this game moves on to the second round on Thursday to take on seventh-seeded Illinois at 6:30pm EST. The Fighting Illini are another team that Rutgers played closely this year, falling 69-65 in overtime at Jersey Mike's Arena on January 30th. From there, the winner of that game moves on to face No. 4 UCLA in the third round, the tournament's second seed. The Bruins defeated the Scarlet Knights 84-66 at Jersey Mike's Arena on January 23rd, when UCLA was ranked No. 1 nationally.

KEY STORYLINES

1. Availability - For both teams, availability is a key factor coming into this game. Prince missed two weeks with an ankle injury in late February, though she returned for Nebraska's final regular season win against Northwestern, scoring 15 points in 32 minutes. Potts remains out for the season. On Rutgers' end, it gets a bit more complicated. McMiller - who carried the Scarlet Knights' offense in the first matchup - has not played since February 6th in a loss at Indiana, with head coach Coquese Washington saying McMiller has not been feeling 100%, and will return when she is. If the freshman star still is not feeling good enough to suit up, it makes Rutgers' path to winning much more difficult. In addition to McMIller, Awa Sidibe has missed the last two games with her status unknown for Wednesday. She scored 10 points against the Cornhuskers in January. Chyna Cornwell suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win, having to be carried off the court after getting rolled up on. She was fully dressed and was stretching her ankle during the second half, but did not re-enter the game. McMiller, Sidibe, and Cornwell not being able to play would make an already thin rotation even thinner. 2. Perimeter Shooting - As mentioned previously, Nebraska's offense is springboarded from its shooting. Or in the case of the Cornhuskers' last three games against Rutgers, a reason it falls flat. In those three games - two of them won by the Scarlet Knights - Nebraska has shot a combined 12-for-73 (16.4%) from the three-point line. The Cornhuskers continued to fire away from the perimeter in all three games, and was a catalyst in Rutgers hanging around in each game. For the Scarlet Knights' offense, it is nearly the opposite. They rank 279th nationally in three-point rate, and have made the third-fewest three-pointers in the Big Ten with the second-lowest three-point percentage (29.7%). Rutgers' offense is predicated on moving quickly and getting to the basket, with kick-out opportunities available on drives. JoJo Lacey has grown into the team's top three-point option, scoring double-digit points ten times during Big Ten play, including her last six straight games. She is tied with McMiller for the team lead with 43 treys made, on a team-best 34.7% clip. This game will likely hinge on which team can make their three-pointers, though one offense depends on it more than the other. 3. Can the Scarlet Knights end the season on a high note? - This has not been the season most - including the team - expected or wanted. Though Rutgers has won three more games than last season, this year's campaign still has had its fair share of turmoil. With four seniors on the roster - including Cornwell, a five-year standout, and Adams, the do-it-all force - Washington and the Scarlet Knights certainly want to send those departing on a good note. Following the January gauntlet, where Rutgers faced eight straight teams either ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25, the Scarlet Knights did a better job of competing in games, though certain stretches of poor play doomed the team. Rutgers played in the 14 vs 11 matchup in each of Washington's first two seasons at the helm, as the 11 seed in her first year and the 14 seed last season, with only one win against 14th-seeded Northwestern in 2022-23. Can the Scarlet Knights turn their Big Ten Tournament fortunes against Bart Torvik's 12-point favorite in Nebraska?