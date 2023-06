Rutgers football added another name to its 2024 recruiting class when offensive lineman Raynor Andrews announced he would be taking his talents to the banks.

Ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals, Andrews has made a name for himself on the recruiting trail by receiving offers from the likes of West Virginia, Florida State, Syracuse, and Central Florida.

The commitment comes not long after the Scarlet Knights made their offer on Thursday, May 9th.